Elering starts construction work in Estonia for 3rd Estonia-Latvia power link

Grid builders Empower AS and Leonhard Weiss Energy AS started work last week on the third electric power interconnection between Estonia and Latvia for the Estonian transmission system operator Elering, informed Elering.

The length of the section of the new connection built under this tender is approximately 175 kilometers and the cost of the work is EUR 60 mln. In the course of the work, a brand new 330 kilovolt and 110 kilovolt connection will be built in stages from Sindi near Parnu to the small town of Audru and from there on to the substation of Harku near Tallinn via Lihula, Kullamaa, Risti and Riisipere, Elering said.





The second part of the new Estonia-Latvia interconnection will be made up of a 330 kilovolt power line of 14 kilometers from the substation of Kilingi-Nomme in southwestern Estonia to the Estonian-Latvian border. A procurement for the construction of that portion of the connection is underway, with eight bidders qualified.





Within the framework of the project for the establishment of a third power link between Estonia and Latvia overhaul and construction work will be performed at five substations in Estonia: Harku, Riisipere, Kullamaa, Sindi and Kilingi-Nomme. The new power lines are to be operational and the overhaul at the substantions completed by the end of 2020.





Establishment of the third interconnection between Estonia and Latvia is an important prerequisite for the synchronization of the power systems of the Baltic countries with the Continental European system. The link will also create better conditions for linking up renewable generating capacities with the network in Western Estonia.





Elering finances the construction of the third link with Latvia using proceeds from the auctioning of cross-border transmission capacities and EU funding.