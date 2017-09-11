Airport, China, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Lithuania's FL Technics enters Chinese market
FL Technics, an aircraft repair and maintenance company, part of the Lithuanian aviation group Avia Solutions, owned by Gediminas Ziemelis, and its Chinese partners will provide aircraft inspection and repair services at Harbin Taiping International Airport in northeastern China, reported LETA/BNS.
The Lithuanian company has signed a contract on the establishment of a joint enterprise with China Airlines Leasing Group Holdings Ldt. (CALC) and its subsidiary Aircraft Recycling International“ (ARI). The joint enterprise will be called FL ARI Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Company Co., Ltd (FL ARI), the Lithuanian company said.
Zilvinas Lapinskas, director general at FL Technics, says the contract marks the Lithuanian company's expansion into one of the fastest-growing aviation services market in the world.
In his words, Boeing 737 and Airbus planes will be serviced in a hangar in the territory of the Harbin Taiping International Airport as of late 2019.
FL Technics now operates three hangars in Vilnius, Kaunas and Jacarta, Indonesia.
