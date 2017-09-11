Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
RMS minibus operator wins EUR 96 mln agreement in Rigas Satiksme tender
Rigas Satiksme
municipal public transport company’s spokesman Viktors Zakis said that the sum of the agreement is EUR 96 mln, and
the agreement is signed for eight years. Cooperation between both companies has
already been active since 2012, when an agreement was signed for EUR 25 mln.
According to the agreement, RMS will ensure passenger
transportation services on 13 minibus and seven express bus routes.
Zakis reminded that the negotiations procedure was announced
in 2016 and two candidates were selected – RMS and a union of Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka. During the procedure, Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka six times complained about the qualification
requirements, but later contested assessment criteria severl times.
Following decisions of the Procurement Supervision Bureau
and court, in September the last amendments were made in the regulations and no
more complaints were received. One bidder applied for the procedure, and it was
RMS.
Liepajas Autobusu
Parks board chairman Leonids Korgorns told LETA earlier that the company
has understood that there is no chance it could win the tender, therefore it
did not participate in it, saving its time. "We would lose because all the
issues we complained about at court, had been left in the tender requirements.
The court decision as if was favorable to us, saying that there should be
competition, but all other requirements in the tender are against us," he
said.
As reported, the first five-year contract, allowing to
provide minibus services on some of Riga’s public transport routes, was awarded
to RMS in January 2013. The contract was concluded after RMS won a tender to
provide the above services in Riga city.
Since that contract with RMS expired in January 2018, Rigas Satiksme announced a new tender
already in October 2016. It drew two bids – from RMS and a partnership of Liepajas Autobusu Parks and Nordeka coach operators. The outcome of
the tender has been appealed six times to the Procurement Monitoring Bureau.
In June 2017, Rigas
Satiksme extended its contract with RMS until October 30, 2020.
