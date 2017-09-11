Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Tourism, Transport
Lithuanian Railways up passenger numbers by quarter in September
Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) carried over 400,000 passengers in September, up 25% from the same period last year, the company said.
The largest increase was registered on the Vilnius-Trakai route where the number of passengers doubled to 28,000 people. 154,000 people were taken from Vilnius and Kaunas and back, which is 43% more than last year. Around 15,000 people travelled by rail on the weekend of Pope Francis' visit to Lithuania.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai plans to offer new routes in December, Linas Bauzys, head of the company's Passenger Transportation Directorate, said.
