Harmony, KPV LV, New Conservative Party win 13th Saeima elections

Harmony party, KPV LV, and the New Conservative Party earned the highest number of votes cast in Latvia’s parliamentary elections after counting all votes from the polling stations located in Latvia, according to information available on the Central Election Commission’s website.

Harmony won the election with 19.91% of votes. KPV LV followed with 14.06% and the New Conservative Party with 13.6% voter support.





For Development/For! earned 12.04% and the National Alliance 11.03 of votes, while 9.96% of voters supported the Union of Greens and Farmers.





New Unity received 6.67% of the votes.





All other parties received less than 5% of votes in Vidzeme.