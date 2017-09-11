Latvia, Japan agree on possibility to launch direct flights

The Latvian Transport Ministry and Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry have signed a protocol on cooperation in aviation that provides for a possibility to launch direct flights between both countries, the ministry’s spokesman Aivis Vincevs reported.

Latvia and Japan will work on development of the air traffic agreement and its terms. The agreement in the future will be the main document for Latvian-Japanese cooperation in aviation, regulating development of passenger and cargo transportation between both countries.





The ministry’s Aviation Department director Arnis Muiznieks said this cooperation proves that Latvia in the future will become a significant cooperation partner for Asian countries in aviation thanks to the geographic location.