Friday, 05.10.2018, 11:47
In August, more tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Estonia
263,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. as much as in August 2017. Fewer tourists than in August 2017 arrived from neighbouring countries – Latvia, Finland and Russia. More tourists arrived from Germany, Spain, Italy and Sweden. The number of tourists from Asian countries increased by 18% compared to the same month of the previous year. 62% of foreign tourists preferred to stay in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn, 10% stayed in Pärnu city, 8% in Tartu city and 3% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru county. 77% of foreign tourists were on a holiday trip and 17% on a business trip.
185,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 8% more than in August 2017. 67% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 19% on a business trip. 19% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju county, 16% in Pärnu county, 11% in Ida-Viru county and 10% in Tartu county.
In August, 1,387 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 24,000 rooms and 58,000 bed places were available for tourists. 56% of the rooms and 46% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, i.e. two euros more than in August 2017. The average cost of a guest night was 51 euros in Harju county, 37 euros in Pärnu county, 35 euros in Tartu county and 28 euros in Ida-Viru county.
|Accommodation
|Total
|Northern Estonia
|North-Eastern Estonia
|Central Estonia
|Western Estonia
|Southern Estonia
|Accommodation establishments
|1,387
|242
|68
|138
|543
|396
|Rooms
|24,174
|9,071
|1,532
|1,802
|6,582
|5,187
|Bed places
|58,197
|20,031
|3,719
|4,681
|17,028
|12,738
|Room occupancy rate, %
|56
|75
|55
|34
|47
|42
|Bed place occupancy rate, %
|46
|61
|48
|32
|39
|35
|Tourists accommodated
|448,125
|208,211
|30,022
|27,301
|105,338
|77,253
|Nights spent
|825,996
|379,372
|55,885
|46,659
|206,033
|138,047
|residents of Estonia
|323,388
|59,988
|34,651
|34,862
|104,772
|89,115
|foreign visitors
|502,608
|319,384
|21,234
|11,797
|101,261
|48,932
|Average cost of a guest night, euros
|40
|51
|28
|25
|34
|27
