Construction of Rail Baltica's section near Kaunas finished in Lithuania

The construction of a section of the European gauge railway project Rail Baltic has been finished in Kaunas District, central Lithuania. The strip will be used by freight trains in the future, informed LETA/BNS.

The almost 9-kilometer strip from Jiesia to Rokai was built and reconstructed by Lithuania's Hidrostatyba and Germany's Leonhard Weiss RTE, Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways).





A new 4.9-km-long and 1,435mm-wide section was constructed as part of the project, and a 3.6-km-long and 1,520mm-wide section was reconstructed. New engineering structures and signaling were installed, power networks were reconstructed and noise barriers were installed.





The European railways will further go from Rokai to the Kaunas Intermodal Terminal in Palemonas area. The technical project has been prepared already and a tender will be called shortly.





According to Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, the Jiesia-Rokai-Palemonas-Kaunas strip is one of the most important parts of the project.





The total amount of investment in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will be around 5.788 bln euros, with 85% is expected to come from the European Union. Investment in Lithuania only will stand at around 2.474 billion euros.





The construction of the Ral Baltica railway up to Tallinn is scheduled to be finished by 2025, and the railway is set to become operational in 2026.