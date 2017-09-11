Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 3.3% in eight months of 2018

In the first eight months of 2018, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 103.741 mln tons of cargo, which was 3.3% or 3.311 mln tons more than in the respective period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring the data released by the Lithuanian Statistical Bureau.

Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports in January-August this year, 41.9% were reloaded in Latvia, 35.1% in Lithuania and 23% in Estonia.





Compared to the first eight months of last year, cargo turnover rose in ports of the three Baltic states.





The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover grow 0.9%, or 404,600 tons, to 43.468 mln tons in the first eight months of 2018.





Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 7%, or 2.397 mln tons, to 36.423 mln tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 23.85 mln tons of cargo during the first eight months of this year, up 2.2%, or 509,500 tons year-on-year.





The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda led other Baltic ports by cargo turnover in the first eight months of 2018, as it reloaded 30.15 mln tons, up 7.9% from the first eight months of 2017.





The Freeport of Riga was in second place with 23.951 mln tons of cargo reloaded in the first eight months of 2018, up 5.4% year-on-year.





In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 mln tons of cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.