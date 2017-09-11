Mikrotikls co-owner Arnis Riekstins tops Latvia's rich list

IT company Mikrotilks co-founder Arnis Riekstins is ranked first in newspaper Dienas Bizness' list of 100 wealthiest people in Latvia, up from fourth place last year, informs LETA.

Riekstins' wealth is estimated at 172 mln euros, or 10 mln euros more than in 2017.





Rietumu Banka's co-owner Leonids Esterkins is ranked second at 120 mln euros (106 mln euros down from 2017 when Esterkins was ranked third), while Olegs Fils and Ernests Bernis, the owners of ABLV Bank that is currently undergoing liquidation procedures, are ranked third and fourth respectively. Fils' wealth is estimated at 100 mln euros (215 mln euros down from last year), and Bernis' wealth – 98 mln euros (214 mln euros reduction).





Former Olainfarms owner Valerijs Maligins, who died in December 2017, is ranked fifth (up from seventh last year); his wealth is estimated at 88 mln euros (18 mln euros up from 2017).





Ranked sixth to tenth are Justs Nikolajs Karlsons (75 mln euros, 2 mln euros decrease), Arkadijs Suharenko (62 mln euros, down by 54 mln euros), Janis Zuzans (60 mln euros, 2 mln euros up from 2017), Uldis Asars (56 mln euros, 20 mln euros increase), and Egils Butka (48 mln euros, 8 mln euros increase).