Thursday, 04.10.2018, 18:42
Mikrotikls co-owner Arnis Riekstins tops Latvia's rich list
Riekstins' wealth is estimated at 172 mln euros, or 10 mln euros more
than in 2017.
Rietumu Banka's co-owner Leonids
Esterkins is ranked second at 120 mln euros (106 mln euros down from 2017
when Esterkins was ranked third), while Olegs Fils and Ernests Bernis,
the owners of ABLV Bank that is
currently undergoing liquidation procedures, are ranked third and fourth
respectively. Fils' wealth is estimated at 100 mln euros (215 mln euros down
from last year), and Bernis' wealth – 98 mln euros (214 mln euros reduction).
Former Olainfarms owner Valerijs
Maligins, who died in December 2017, is ranked fifth (up from seventh last
year); his wealth is estimated at 88 mln euros (18 mln euros up from 2017).
Ranked sixth to tenth are Justs Nikolajs Karlsons (75 mln euros, 2
mln euros decrease), Arkadijs Suharenko (62 mln euros, down by 54 mln euros),
Janis Zuzans (60 mln euros, 2 mln euros up from 2017), Uldis Asars
(56 mln euros, 20 mln euros increase), and Egils Butka (48 mln euros, 8 mln
euros increase).
