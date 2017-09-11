Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 18:42
Liepaja Airport sees considerable increase in passenger turnover in September
BC, Riga, 04.10.2018.Print version
In September of 2018, passenger turnover at Liepaja Airport rose by 41% when compared to the same month last year, informs LETA referring to the Liepaja City Council spokeswoman Dace Freidenfelde.
The Riga-Liepaja route has exceeded expectations, which serves as a
stable foundation for future development of the airport – the attraction of new
destinations, as well as an increase in the number of flights.
At the moment, the airport is in talks with airBaltic to increase the number of weekly flights during the 2019
summer season to six.
She said that the airport is currently in talks to open new routes, and
sees flights to and from Russia, Sweden, Germany and Finland, as well as
seasonal flights from Belarus, having the greatest potential.
Other articles:
- 04.10.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 3.3% in eight months of 2018
- 04.10.2018 Latvian customs officials seize 24,528 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes
- 04.10.2018 Latvia’s parliament supports proposal to ban free plastic bags at shops
- 04.10.2018 DFDS Seaways is looking for additional ferry
- 04.10.2018 US allows Estonia's Eesti Energia to build communications for Utah oil shale project
- 04.10.2018 Mikrotikls co-owner Arnis Riekstins tops Latvia's rich list
- 04.10.2018 Business investment rate stable at 23% in the euro area; business profit share down to 40.6%
- 04.10.2018 Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9%
- 04.10.2018 In August, industrial output grew by 6.5% in Latvia
- 04.10.2018 Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments to curb instant loan costs