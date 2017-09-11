Liepaja Airport sees considerable increase in passenger turnover in September

In September of 2018, passenger turnover at Liepaja Airport rose by 41% when compared to the same month last year, informs LETA referring to the Liepaja City Council spokeswoman Dace Freidenfelde.

The Riga-Liepaja route has exceeded expectations, which serves as a stable foundation for future development of the airport – the attraction of new destinations, as well as an increase in the number of flights.





At the moment, the airport is in talks with airBaltic to increase the number of weekly flights during the 2019 summer season to six.





She said that the airport is currently in talks to open new routes, and sees flights to and from Russia, Sweden, Germany and Finland, as well as seasonal flights from Belarus, having the greatest potential.