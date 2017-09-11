Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport

Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9%

Latvian air traffic controller Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS), which is responsible for managing air traffic in Latvia, handled 223,014 flights in the first nine months of 2018, which is a growth by 9% against the same period in 2017, informs LETA.

During the first nine months of 2018, LGS handled 63,104 flights to and from Riga, up 13% year-on-year, and 159,910 transit flights, up 7% against the first nine months of 2017.


In September 2018, LGS handled 27,504 flights, up 8% against the same month last year, including 7,543 flights to and from Riga, up 10%, and 19,961 transit flights, up 8% year-on-year.


During the first nine months of 2017, LGS handled 204,925 flights, while the number of flights handled in the full 2017 rose by 8.9% against 2016 to 268,967. The 2017 total includes 74,534 flights to and from Riga, up 9.9% year-on-year, as well as 194,433 transit flights at an 8.5% growth from 2016.


LGS is a fully state-owned company providing air navigation services to air space users.

 




