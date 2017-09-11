Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 15:17
Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9%
During the first nine months of 2018, LGS
handled 63,104 flights to and from Riga, up 13% year-on-year, and 159,910
transit flights, up 7% against the first nine months of 2017.
In September 2018, LGS handled
27,504 flights, up 8% against the same month last year, including 7,543 flights
to and from Riga, up 10%, and 19,961 transit flights, up 8% year-on-year.
During the first nine months of 2017, LGS
handled 204,925 flights, while the number of flights handled in the full 2017
rose by 8.9% against 2016 to 268,967. The 2017 total includes 74,534 flights to
and from Riga, up 9.9% year-on-year, as well as 194,433 transit flights at an
8.5% growth from 2016.
LGS is a
fully state-owned company providing air navigation services to air space users.
