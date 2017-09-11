EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments to curb instant loan costs
According to the amendments, the total costs for instant loans should not
exceed 0.07% of the principal sum a day. At present daily interest rates are in
the range from 0.55 to 0.25%.
The amendments also set that consumer loan agreement signed for a time
period of up to 30 days and provide return of the loan in one payment will not
exceed 50% of the minimum wage or 215 euros.
Also, the amendments will ensure that loans are not issued to individuals
who cannot afford to borrow them, improving the quality of creditworthiness
assessment.
The amendments referring to loan costs will come into force aso f July 1,
2019, while other amendments will come into force as of January 1, 2019.
The amendments were supported by 90 lawmakers, there were no votes
against and no abstentions.
