Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments to curb instant loan costs

Saeima of Latvia today in the final reading adopted amendments to the law on consumer rights protection that stipulate for restricting instant loan costs, informs LETA.

According to the amendments, the total costs for instant loans should not exceed 0.07% of the principal sum a day. At present daily interest rates are in the range from 0.55 to 0.25%.





The amendments also set that consumer loan agreement signed for a time period of up to 30 days and provide return of the loan in one payment will not exceed 50% of the minimum wage or 215 euros.





Also, the amendments will ensure that loans are not issued to individuals who cannot afford to borrow them, improving the quality of creditworthiness assessment.





The amendments referring to loan costs will come into force aso f July 1, 2019, while other amendments will come into force as of January 1, 2019.





The amendments were supported by 90 lawmakers, there were no votes against and no abstentions.