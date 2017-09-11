Lithuania's Biotechpharma plans to create insulin production technology prototype

Lithuania's natural sciences and gene engineering research company Biotechpharma plans to invest 37 mln euros into a project aimed at creating a long-acting insulin production technology prototype, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Verslo Zinios business daily writes.





Biotechpharma plans to create infrastructure for modern research of microbial products and experimental development to be able to research, create and develop microbial product production technology.





Together with its partner, the Innovative Medicine Center, Biotechpharma will seek to create a production technology prototype for biologically-similar long-acting insulin.





The company has submitted an application for EU financial support, with the EU investment into this project would stand at 9.6 mln euros.