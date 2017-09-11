Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Medicine, Technology
Lithuania's Biotechpharma plans to create insulin production technology prototype
Lithuania's natural sciences and gene engineering research company
Biotechpharma plans to invest 37 mln euros into a project aimed at creating a long-acting
insulin production technology prototype, informs LETA/BNS referring to the
Verslo Zinios business daily writes.
Biotechpharma plans to
create infrastructure for modern research of microbial products and
experimental development to be able to research, create and develop microbial
product production technology.
Together with its partner, the Innovative
Medicine Center, Biotechpharma
will seek to create a production technology prototype for biologically-similar
long-acting insulin.
The company has submitted an application for EU financial support, with
the EU investment into this project would stand at 9.6 mln euros.
