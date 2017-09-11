Estonia's Nortal buys US cloud engineering co Dev9

The Estonian software and business consulting company Nortal has acquired Dev9, a Seattle-based software development consultancy specialized in cloud modernization, informs LETA/BNS.

The acquisition bolsters the group's expansion strategy in the United States and enhances global services offerings with expertise in big data and cloud transformation, Nortal said.





Dev9 is a specialized cloud services software and consultancy firm employing a workforce of 70. Nortal and Dev9 will merge their current U.S. management and teams, becoming the foundation for Nortal's North American expansion. Dev9 CEO, Matt Munson, will continue to lead the Dev9 team as part of Nortal Group.





"Nortal and Dev9 join together through shared business and cultural values," said Oleg Shvaikovsky, president at Nortal LLC and executive vice-president at Nortal Group. "We have a core belief of revolutionizing businesses by creating meaningful technological impacts that transform the way organizations operate and serve customers."





"This merger enriches our offerings, in the U.S. and globally, by enhancing existing data-driven technology capabilities and adding significant depth to cloud modernization," Shvaikovsky said.





He said that Nortal sees growth potential both in cloud services, Dev9's core business, in the United States, as well as in combining them with Nortal's existing services and longtime experience in developing digital services and implementing complex reforms having broad impacts both in Europe the Middle East.





Describing the United States as the uncontested leader in cloud services and engine of innovation, whose role is boosted by global players such as Google and Amazon, Shvaikovsky said that their aim is to bring that competence to Europe and the Nordic countries with the help of Dev9.





"For the past 8 years, Dev9 has assembled an exceptional team of world-class software development and cloud transformation innovators who collaborate long-term with clients to tackle their most complex technology initiatives," said Matt Munson, co-founder and CEO of Dev9.





"Together with Nortal's global delivery presence and business domain and industry expertise, Dev9 teams will now serve customers round-the-clock with high caliber, end-to-end best practice solutions," he said.





With a merged team in the U.S and an expanding global delivery team in the Nordics and Europe, Nortal is able to offer customers in the U.S. the unique combination of best-in-class expertise across disciplines from modern software development, continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), to full cloud transformation, the press release said.





It said that as one of the top North American AWS (Amazon Web Services) Advanced and Google Cloud Premier partners, Dev9 delivers innovation through software development rooted in CI/CD, automation, and cloud.





Following the consolidation, the number of workers of Nortal Group will rise to over 800.





To finance the transaction, Nortal carried out a bond placement in the Baltic countries and Finland in which also Swedbank and SEB pension funds took part on a significant scale.