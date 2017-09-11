Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.10.2018, 15:25
Latvia eyeing talks on resumption of ferry traffic between Saaremaa, Kurzeme
The report includes Latvia's position on several issues that will be
discussed at the Latvia-Estonia intergovernmental committee meeting on October
10, 2018.
The last committee meeting took place on March 10, 2017, and a decision
was made there to include the development of transborder railway connection,
healthcare in border areas, and tax issues related to the border area in the
agenda of the meeting of the intergovernmental committee.
Additionally, each of the parties has added two more issues for
discussion. Among other issues, Latvia wants to launch talks on the ferry link
between Saaremaa and Kurzeme.
Saarte Haal, regional
newspaper for Estonian islands, reported in June that representatives of the
municipality of Saaremaa and the city of Ventspils in Latvia have decided to
start searching for a suitable boat to operate a regular ferry service between
them already next summer.
"The meeting that took place in Ventspils was intended to
demonstrate on the level of the Saaremaa municipality that we are very much
interested in a relaunch of the Montu-Ventspils ship route, particularly as
representatives of Ventspils have displayed interest on their part as
well," the governor of the Saaremaa municipality, Madis Kallas,
said.
According to Kallas, the options being considered do not include a
high-speed vessel. The aim is to launch the connection with a ferry capable of
carrying also cars in the summer of 2019, and the length of the period of
operation would be three and a half months from May to mid-August.
Kallas also said that they are putting a lot of hope on tourists from
Lithuania, many of whom would extend their journey to Estonia if such a
connection existed.
He said that Saaremaa is conducting the search for a suitable vessel.
"Since Saaremaa commissioned the survey about the ferry service, we
are also on the lookout for a suitable boat based on the data retrieved from
the survey," Kallas said.
- 09.10.2018 Valmieras stikla skiedra продало 10% акций дочернего предприятия
- 03.10.2018 Estonia's Nortal buys US cloud engineering co Dev9
- 03.10.2018 Cause, damage of DFDS Seaways ferry's fire to be clearer on Thursday
- 03.10.2018 Former NASA astronaut to give public lecture at Estonian Aviation Academy
- 03.10.2018 Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route up 5.4%
- 03.10.2018 RMS minibus operator again is only bidder at Rigas Satiksme tender
- 03.10.2018 EPPO should investigate cross-border financial crime – Estonian Minister
- 03.10.2018 Что происходило на пароме Regina Seaways после пожара в Балтийском море
- 03.10.2018 Латвийский ресторатор: "Украинцы в Латвии работают в два раза лучше!"
- 03.10.2018 Transferwise founders top Aripaev list of Estonia's richest people