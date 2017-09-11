Transferwise founders top Aripaev list of Estonia's richest people

Co-founders of the international money transfer platform Transferwise Kristo Kaarmann and Taavet Hinrikus were ranked by Aripaev at the top of its list of richest people of Estonia for 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Aripaev estimates the assets of Kaarmann to be worth 258.2 mln euros and those of Hinrikus 238.6 mln euros.





In the list for last year the Transferwise founders were in places two and three, respectively.

Raul Kirjanen, major owner of pellet manufacturer Graanul Invest, was ranked third this year with a personal worth of 212.6 mln euros. Kirjanen topped the Aripaev list of Estonia's richest people for 2017.





In the list for 2018, Taxify founder and CEO Markus Villig was in fourth place with assets of 202.6 mln euros and medicines, medical goods and media businessman Margus Linnamae, whose holdings include news agency BNS, in place five with 189.7 mln euros.





The Aripaev list looks at the value of businesses, stakes in listed companies, and the value of transactions by which startups raise funding.