Transferwise founders top Aripaev list of Estonia's richest people
Aripaev estimates
the assets of Kaarmann to be worth 258.2 mln euros and those of Hinrikus 238.6 mln
euros.
In the list for last year the Transferwise
founders were in places two and three, respectively.
Raul
Kirjanen, major owner of pellet manufacturer Graanul
Invest, was ranked third this year with a personal worth of 212.6 mln
euros. Kirjanen topped the Aripaev
list of Estonia's richest people for 2017.
In the list for 2018, Taxify
founder and CEO Markus Villig was in fourth place with assets of 202.6 mln
euros and medicines, medical goods and media businessman Margus Linnamae,
whose holdings include news agency BNS,
in place five with 189.7 mln euros.
The Aripaev list looks at the
value of businesses, stakes in listed companies, and the value of transactions
by which startups raise funding.
