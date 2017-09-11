Norway's Reitan Convenience buys Caffeine café chain in Lithuania

Norway's Reitan Convenience, operating the Narvesen and Lietuvos Spauda chains of convenience stores-news agents in Lithuania, is buying the Caffeine café chain from the private equity and venture capital fund manager BaltCap, informs LETA/BNS.

BaltCap says it has signed a contract with Keturi Kambariai, the operator of the café chain, on the purchase of 100% of Caffeine shares. The value of the deal is not disclosed.

Lithuania SME Fund, managed by BaltCap, owns 70.5% of Caffeine shares, and Caffeine's management team owns 29.5%.





"The chain's cafes are located in strategically significant areas of major cities. We plan to further develop our business in the Baltic states and hope that Caffeine will provide us with new development opportunities in these countries," Reitan Convenience CEO Johannes Sangnes said.





The deal still needs approval from Lithuania's Competition Council.





Reitan Convenience operates in seven countries and has 2,250 shops. The groups' turnover exceeded 9 bln euros last year, and it had 37,000 employees. Reitan Convenience Lithuania posted 31.6 mln euros in revenue last year, up 0.9% from 2016, and net losses went down 12.7% to 513,200 euros.





Caffeine was founded by four Lithuanian businessmen in 2007. BaltCap invested into the chain in 2012 and since then it has increased the number of its cafes to over 60 in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Two Caffeine cafes also operate in the United States under a franchise deal. Last year, the chain was renamed from Coffee Inn to Caffeine Roasters.