Wednesday, 03.10.2018, 13:43
Lithuania's Kaunas to buy 85 new trolleybuses from Poland's Solaris
Kauno Autobusai (Kaunas Buses), a municipal transport company in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, will buy 85 news trolleybuses for 29.4 mln euros from Poland's Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., informs LETA/BNS.
Following the upgrade, there will be no several-decade-old Skoda trolleybuses left in Kaunas. The
first trolleybuses are scheduled to arrive nest summer at the latest, and the
remaining will be delivered over the next four months.
The old Skoda trolleybuses will
become pieces of art and will be part of an exhibition.
Kauno Autobusais carries around 80 mln passengers a year.
