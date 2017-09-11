Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.10.2018, 12:00
airBaltic celebrates 23 years in the air
|Фото: airBaltic.
Martin
Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“We have played a central role in connecting Baltics to the world, and we
are committed to further improve the air connectivity of each of the Baltic
states in the future.”
“By 2025, when airBaltic will
celebrate its 30th anniversary, we aim to have a single fleet of up
to 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. When airBaltic began operations, its team
consisted of 21 employees. Today, our professional team has grown to 1 500
highly motivated individuals,” Gauss added.
During the past 23 years, airBaltic
has carried nearly 40 million passengers and performed over 670 000
flights. In October 1995, airBaltic
started operations from Riga to four destinations. Today airBaltic operates direct flights from Riga to over 70 destinations
and its fleet has grown to 35 aircraft.
- 09.10.2018 Valmieras stikla skiedra продало 10% акций дочернего предприятия
- 03.10.2018 Lithuania's Kaunas to buy 85 new trolleybuses from Poland's Solaris
- 03.10.2018 Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers to present the first Balts Award
- 03.10.2018 airBaltic празднует 23 года в воздухе
- 03.10.2018 Modus Group может продать Krasta Auto
- 03.10.2018 Biotechpharma намерена создать прототип технологии производства инсулина за 37 млн. евро
- 03.10.2018 Министры иностранных дел Латвии и Литвы вручат первую Награду балтов
- 03.10.2018 Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December
- 02.10.2018 Liviko starts exporting to Spain
- 02.10.2018 Латвия и Беларусь продолжат сотрудничество в развитии железнодорожного транзита