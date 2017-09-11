airBaltic celebrates 23 years in the air

The Latvian airline airBaltic in October 2018 celebrates its 23rd anniversary since the launch of commercial operations. On October 1, 1995, airBaltic operated its first flight ever from Riga to Stockholm with the aircraft SAAB 340.

Фото: airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We have played a central role in connecting Baltics to the world, and we are committed to further improve the air connectivity of each of the Baltic states in the future.”





“By 2025, when airBaltic will celebrate its 30th anniversary, we aim to have a single fleet of up to 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. When airBaltic began operations, its team consisted of 21 employees. Today, our professional team has grown to 1 500 highly motivated individuals,” Gauss added.





During the past 23 years, airBaltic has carried nearly 40 million passengers and performed over 670 000 flights. In October 1995, airBaltic started operations from Riga to four destinations. Today airBaltic operates direct flights from Riga to over 70 destinations and its fleet has grown to 35 aircraft.