Lithuania's Arginta Engineering buying companies in Lithuania, Finland

As part of its focus on expansion, Arginta Engineering has leased a factory in Panevezys and is set to buy metal processing facilities in Lithuania and Finland, according tio the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.

The Vilnius-based metal processing company expects to sign deals on the acquisition of the plants in Lithuania and Finland late this year or early next year, with plans to invest around 10 mln euros. It declines to name the companies until the deals are signed.





After combining the capacities of all the facilities, Arginta Engineering's revenue will reach 50 million to 60 million euros, more than a four-fold increase from its 2017 revenue of 12.5 mln euros. Its total workforce will soar to an estimated 500 to 600 people, from 191 currently.