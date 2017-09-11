Analytics, Car market, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.10.2018, 12:05
Lithuania's new car market grows 25% in Q1-3 y/y
In September, however, the new passenger car market
shrank by 10% y-o-y to 2,500 registrations.
"This is the first monthly decline in the market since
February 2015," the market research company said.
"September's poor result is due to changes in the
EU's new car compliance procedures that too effect on September 1. Not all
manufacturers certified all versions of their car models by that
date," it said.
The number of new personal cars rose by 9% in September y-o-y
to 2,300 units, but that of commercial vehicles dropped by 23% to 216 units.
Fiat last month held onto its number-one spot in Lithuania's
new car market with 834 new cars registered, leaving Toyota in second
place with 444 registrations. Skoda was back at number three with 229
registrations.
