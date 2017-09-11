Lithuania's new car market grows 25% in Q1-3 y/y

Almost 27,000 new passenger cars were registered in Lithuania during the first three quarters of 2018, up 25 % from 21,600 in the same period last year, Autotyrimai said on Monday, citing data from the state car registration company Regitra.

In September, however, the new passenger car market shrank by 10% y-o-y to 2,500 registrations.





"This is the first monthly decline in the market since February 2015," the market research company said.





"September's poor result is due to changes in the EU's new car compliance procedures that too effect on September 1. Not all manufacturers certified all versions of their car models by that date," it said.





The number of new personal cars rose by 9% in September y-o-y to 2,300 units, but that of commercial vehicles dropped by 23% to 216 units.





Fiat last month held onto its number-one spot in Lithuania's new car market with 834 new cars registered, leaving Toyota in second place with 444 registrations. Skoda was back at number three with 229 registrations.