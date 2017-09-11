Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.10.2018, 22:25
Lithuania's Lifosa completes new fertilizer production unit
The company, which is based in Kedainiai, in central Lithuania, is holding a ceremony next week to inaugurate the new unit.
The daily Verslo Zinios reported in April that Lifosa had taken over the technology for manufacturing this type of fertilizers from a factory in Dubai.
The company in August 2017 launched a new 19.6-million-euro soluble fertilizer production unit.
Lifosa last year saw its revenue fall to 311.989 mln euros, down 15.1% from 367.421 mln euros in 2017. It projects revenue of around 307 mln euros this year.
Last year, its net profit jumped by 25.5% to 7.705 mln euros and pre-tax earnings soared by 81.9% to 8.2 mln euros.
The fertilizer producer is 100% owned by Swiss-registered Eurochem Group, in which AIM Capital, a Cyprus-registered firm of Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko, holds a 90% stake.
- 01.10.2018 Электро- и газоснабжение населения в Литве с октября осуществляет одно предприятие
- 01.10.2018 Августовский объем промышленной продукции в Эстонии вырос на 6%
- 01.10.2018 LDT снова продала СПГ компании Shell
- 01.10.2018 Эстонский Leibur купил у собственника дочерние предприятия в Латвии и Литве
- 01.10.2018 В Каунасе планируется открыть первый в странах Балтии отель сети Moxy
- 01.10.2018 Baltic and Nordic countries sign agreement on cooperation in energy research program
- 01.10.2018 Lifosa завершила строительство нового цеха удобрений за 14 млн. евро
- 01.10.2018 В Рижском аэропорту построят еще один перрон
- 01.10.2018 Рынок новых автомобилей в Литве вырос на четверть
- 01.10.2018 BLRT Grupp строит исследовательское судно для Фарерских островов