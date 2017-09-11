Lithuania's Lifosa completes new fertilizer production unit

ithuania's phosphate fertilizer manufacturer Lifosa, which is controlled by Russia's fertilizer group Eurochem, has completed a new 14-million-euro unit that will manufacture crystalline urea phosphate, reported LETA/BNS.

The company, which is based in Kedainiai, in central Lithuania, is holding a ceremony next week to inaugurate the new unit.





The daily Verslo Zinios reported in April that Lifosa had taken over the technology for manufacturing this type of fertilizers from a factory in Dubai.





The company in August 2017 launched a new 19.6-million-euro soluble fertilizer production unit.

Lifosa last year saw its revenue fall to 311.989 mln euros, down 15.1% from 367.421 mln euros in 2017. It projects revenue of around 307 mln euros this year.





Last year, its net profit jumped by 25.5% to 7.705 mln euros and pre-tax earnings soared by 81.9% to 8.2 mln euros.





The fertilizer producer is 100% owned by Swiss-registered Eurochem Group, in which AIM Capital, a Cyprus-registered firm of Russian businessman Andrey Melnichenko, holds a 90% stake.