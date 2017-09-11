Airport, Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport

International Airport Riga plans to build new platform for EUR 14.782 mln

BC, Riga, 01.10.2018.
International Airport Riga plans to build a new platform for EUR 14.782 mln plus value added tax, according to information published on the internet website of the Procurement Supervision Bureau writes LETA.

The Riga airport has announced a tender on construction of the fifth platform. Bidders are invited to apply by November 5, 2018.


Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. In 2017, the Riga airport served over six million passengers or 45% of the total number of air passengers in the three Baltic states.





