Analytics, Good for Business, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.10.2018, 15:35
In August, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago
In August, the total production in manufacturing was 5% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. In August, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, food products, and refined petroleum and oil shale products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of building materials and electrical equipment.
In August, 65% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales to the domestic market increased by 17% compared to August 2017, sales of manufacturing production for exports remained at the same level.
In August 2018, compared to July, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased in total by 1%. Production of manufacturing increased by 2% compared to the previous month.Compared to August 2017, the production of electricity increased by 9%.
|Economic activity
|Change on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa
|Change on same month of previous year
|according to unadjusted data
|according to working-day adjusted datab
|TOTAL
|1.4
|3.3
|5.7
|Energy production
|-2.2
|23.0
|23.0
|Mining
|-4.0
|-14.4
|-14.4
|Manufacturing
|2.3
|2.6
|5.2
|manufacture of wood and wood products
|1.7
|-2.5
|-0.1
|manufacture of food products
|-0.4
|-1.0
|1.0
|manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|9.5
|36.6
|40.3
|manufacture of fabricated metal products
|6.9
|-3.6
|-0.5
|manufacture of electrical equipment
|4.5
|-6.5
|-3.1
|manufacture of furniture
|-0.7
|-5.7
|-2.0
|manufacture of motor vehicles
|-1.9
|12.5
|15.1
|manufacture of building materials
|-4.8
|-9.5
|-7.4
|manufacture of machinery and equipment
|6.3
|11.7
|15.7
|manufacture of chemical products
|-7.9
|-13.2
|-10.7
a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.
b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.
- 01.10.2018 International Airport Riga plans to build new platform for EUR 14.782 mln
- 01.10.2018 Euro area unemployment at 8.1%
- 01.10.2018 1 in 8 deaths are due to heart attacks in EU
- 01.10.2018 BLRT Grupp building hull of research vessel for Faroe Islands
- 01.10.2018 Latvian insurance companies' profit at EUR 7.229 mln in H1
- 01.10.2018 С понедельника в Тарту начинает работу автобус-экспресс аэропорта
- 01.10.2018 Экспорт латвийской деревянной мебели за семь месяцев 2018 года снизился на 4,3%
- 01.10.2018 Mayor of Tallinn: Free public transport is means to encourage sustainable behavior
- 01.10.2018 Заметки с XX Всемирного конгресса русской прессы
- 28.09.2018 Прямые инвестиции в Литве и за рубежом показали годовой прирост