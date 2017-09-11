Mayor of Tallinn: Free public transport is means to encourage sustainable behavior

- In his speech at the Le Havre Forum on Postive Economy, mayor of Tallinn Taavi Aas said that free public transport is a means to encourage sustainable behavior.

Aas, who delivered his remarks as the keynote speaker of the forum's rethinking mobility bloc, said that public transport is the most cost-effective means of mobility which uses urban space in the most effective manner, spokespeople for the city government said.





Cars, on the other hand, are the most costly means of transport when it comes to public space. Many cities have reached the point where they are at the limit of their capacity to accommodate cars, which is forcing residents and city authorities to change their way of thinking.





"Critics of free public transport say that free lunches don't exist," Aas said. "This is not an adequate comparison. A free lunch benefits only the person who enjoys it. Users of public transport meanwhile serve common interest. Their behavior benefits everyone."





According to the mayor of Tallinn, people of the future will probably find it strange indeed that the use of streets was free for people driving a car in the past, whereas a fare was charged for a bus ride. A major change in the way of thinking still lies ahead, he said.





Aas also met in Le Havre with the forum's initiator and president, writer and former French statesman Jaques Attali, with whom free public transport and an index to reflect the true quality of life in a city were talked about.





Attali served as adviser to French President Francois Mitterand and as president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).





The Positive Economy forums emphasize the importance of the social and environmental responsibility of businesses, municipalities and national authorities. The forum's ambition is to highlight experiences in cities around the world and bring together actors committed to a positive and sustainable transition, including mayors and representatives of agglomerations, departments and regions around the world, business leaders, political leaders, leaders of NGOs and associations, entrepreneurs, artists, economists and scientists.