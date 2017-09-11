Lithuanian banks' H1 profits up 16%

Lithuanian banks and foreign bank branches posted 179.9 mln euros in combined profits for the first half of 2018, up 15.7% from 155.4 mln euros in the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Central Bank of Lithuania.

Eleven banks and foreign bank branches ended the first half with a profit and one market participant reported a loss.





Net interest income remained the key source of banks' income, growing by 9.1% year-on-year to 226.3 mln euros.





Net service and commission income increased by 11.4% to 111.1 mln euros, while administrative expenses went up by 6.7% to 156.4 mln euros.





The banking system's assets totaled 26.656 bln euros in late June, up 2.1% from a quarter ago.

The combined loan portfolio (including leasing), which makes up the bulk of the assets, grew by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter to reach 18.857 bln euros at the end of the first half.





Private individuals' deposits rose by 2.9% over the quarter to 20.366 bln euros.





All banks complied with the regulatory capital and liquidity requirements.