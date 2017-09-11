Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania
Lithuanian banks' H1 profits up 16%
Eleven
banks and foreign bank branches ended the first half with a profit and one
market participant reported a loss.
Net
interest income remained the key source of banks' income, growing by 9.1%
year-on-year to 226.3 mln euros.
Net service
and commission income increased by 11.4% to 111.1 mln euros, while
administrative expenses went up by 6.7% to 156.4 mln euros.
The banking
system's assets totaled 26.656 bln euros in late June, up 2.1% from a quarter
ago.
The
combined loan portfolio (including leasing), which makes up the bulk of the
assets, grew by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter to reach 18.857 bln euros at the end of
the first half.
Private
individuals' deposits rose by 2.9% over the quarter to 20.366 bln
euros.
All banks
complied with the regulatory capital and liquidity requirements.
