Tartu University is the highest-ranked Baltic university in World University Rankings 2019

Tartu University is the highest-ranked Baltic university, it is ranked in the 301st to 350th group of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019, informs LETA.

Tallinn University is in the 601st-800th group. Vilnius University is in the 801st-1000th group, while Kaunas University of Technology is in the 1000+ group.





Riga Technical University (RTU) and the University of Latvia are ranked in the 801st to 1000th group of World University Rankings. No other universities or colleges from Latvia are included in the ranking.





The list of the best universities in the world is led by the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge for the second year in a row.





The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 includes more than 1,250 universities.