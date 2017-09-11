Education and Science, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 17:54
Tartu University is the highest-ranked Baltic university in World University Rankings 2019
BC, Riga, 27.09.2018.Print version
Tartu University is the highest-ranked Baltic university, it is ranked in the 301st to 350th group of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019, informs LETA.
Tallinn
University is in the 601st-800th group. Vilnius University is in the
801st-1000th group, while Kaunas University of Technology is in the 1000+ group.
Riga
Technical University (RTU) and the University of Latvia are ranked in the 801st
to 1000th group of World University
Rankings. No other universities or colleges from Latvia are included in
the ranking.
The list of
the best universities in the world is led by the University of Oxford and the
University of Cambridge for the second year in a row.
The Times
Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 includes more than 1,250
universities.
Other articles:
- 27.09.2018 It's not cost effective for Belarus to direct cargo to Latvia – minister
- 27.09.2018 Tour operator TUI Group starts business in Baltic states
- 27.09.2018 В Латвии могут подорожать куриное мясо, мучные продукты и какао; цены других продуктов питания не изменятся
- 27.09.2018 Жители Латвии старше 40 лет могут бесплатно проверить здоровье сердца у семейного врача
- 27.09.2018 Республике Беларусь невыгодно направлять грузы в Латвию – министр
- 27.09.2018 В сентябре в Литве зафиксирована предварительная месячная инфляция 1,3%
- 27.09.2018 Эстонский PPA требует от Gemalto уплаты штрафа на сумму 152 млн. евро
- 27.09.2018 Пострадавшие от засухи латвийские крестьяне смогут отложить уплату налогов
- 27.09.2018 Объемы розничной торговли в Литве за год выросли на 6,3%
- 27.09.2018 Ryanair по причине забастовки отменяет полеты из Литвы в Мадрид, Барселону и Жирону