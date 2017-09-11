Energy, Energy Market, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 13:02
Experimental floating solar plant to be built at Lithuania's Kruonis hydro power plant
Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (Lithuanian
Energy Production, or LEG), the
electricity production arm of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian
Energy), plans to carry out the demo project jointly with researchers
from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).
The project
is estimated to cost almost 380,000 euros, of which 240,000 euros are expected
to be provided by the EU. The experimental plant with a capacity of around 60
kilowatts (kW) is to planned to be installed by 2021.
LEG does not rule out building a full-scale solar
power plant with a capacity of 200 to 250 megawatts in the Kruonis
plant's reservoir in the future.
The company
also has plans to develop wind power generation on the grounds of the Kruonis
facility, which is also slated to be expanded.
- 27.09.2018 Construction input prices remained almost unchanged in Lithuania
- 27.09.2018 Estonia seeking 152 mln euros contractual penalty from ID-card manufacturer Gemalto
- 27.09.2018 EAS program for bringing 20 IT workers to Estonia collects 5,530 applications
- 27.09.2018 Latvia raises exports of forestry products by 13.2% in 2018
- 27.09.2018 Baiba Rubesa resigns as the CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of RB RAIL
- 27.09.2018 Latvian businesses will have access to guarantees from the EBRD to obtain bank financing
- 27.09.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 19.4% year-on-year in 2018
- 27.09.2018 Latvian national, operator of counter antivirus service, sentenced to 14 years in prison in US
- 27.09.2018 Готовится запуск железнодорожного маршрута между Берлином и Санкт-Петербургом через Латвию и Литву
- 27.09.2018 В 2018 году латвийские ГЭС произвели на 19,4% меньше электроэнергии