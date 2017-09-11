Experimental floating solar plant to be built at Lithuania's Kruonis hydro power plant

An experimental floating photovoltaic solar power plant is planned to be built in the upper reservoir of Lithuania's Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant, informs LETA/BNS referring to the business daily Verslo Zinios.

Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (Lithuanian Energy Production, or LEG), the electricity production arm of the state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), plans to carry out the demo project jointly with researchers from Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).





The project is estimated to cost almost 380,000 euros, of which 240,000 euros are expected to be provided by the EU. The experimental plant with a capacity of around 60 kilowatts (kW) is to planned to be installed by 2021.





LEG does not rule out building a full-scale solar power plant with a capacity of 200 to 250 megawatts in the Kruonis plant's reservoir in the future.





The company also has plans to develop wind power generation on the grounds of the Kruonis facility, which is also slated to be expanded.