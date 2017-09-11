Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Woodwork
Latvia raises exports of forestry products by 13.2% in 2018
In the first seven months of 2018, Latvia exported 1.479 bln euros worth of forestry products, up 13.2% against the same period last year, informs LETA referring to information released by the Agriculture Ministry of Latvia.
Timber and
timber products made up the bulk or 86.1% (84.6% a year ago) of total forestry
product exports in the first seven months of 2018, accounting for 1.275 bln euros
and rising 15.2% year-on-year.
In
January-July 2018, Latvia supplied forestry products mainly to the UK (17.1%),
Sweden (12.5%) and Estonia (10.3%).
In the
first seven months of 2017, Latvia exported 1.307 bln euros worth of forestry
products.
