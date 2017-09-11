Leasing portfolio up 19% to EUR 3b in Lithuania in Q2

The joint portfolio of the leasing market in Lithuania rose 19 % to 3 bn euros in the second half of this year, from the same period last year, and the funded value of contracts signed since the start of this year has grown 24% to almost 1 bn euros, referring to the Lietuvos Zinios daily writes LETA/BNS.

Figures from the Association of Lithuanian Banks show that transport and logistics services providers remain one of the most active parties of leasing contracts as they regularly upgrade their fleets.





The funded value of leasing contracts involving road vehicles jumped 25% to 454.6 mln euros in the second quarter y-o-y.





The volume of leasing involving passenger cars is also rising, having grown 13% in the second quarter. And the volume of leasing involving production and manufacturing equipment grew 20% over the same period.