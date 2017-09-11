Baltic, Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business
Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 yrs
"We are focusing on a long-term strategy. We will not
be owners forever, we will leave at some point, this will happen in four to
seven years. Our longest investments have lasted for slightly over 10
years," Nadim El Gabbani,
senior managing director at Blackstone responsible for European investments,
said.
He said that the most likely exit would be listing the
company on several stock exchanges. "I think that before we think about
exiting, the main thing is to focus on the activity of the
bank," Gabbani emphasized. "Only once that bank is fully
independent and its activity is what the management board wants it to be is
there point to list. But first we must focus on the activity of the
bank," he said.
Speaking about the bank's everyday business, Gabbani said
that Blackstone will not come to head
the company. "We will be partners of the team, assume an active position
on the supervisory board and try to find resources in the company we have invested
in. We very much support the strategy that Erkki [Raasuke, CEO of Luminor] and his team have. Luminor's aim to become the largest
independent bank in the Baltic states is right," Gabbani said.
Nordic banks Nordea and DNB
announced in mid-September that they will sell a 60% stake in Luminor, a bank operating in the Baltic
states, to a consortium led by private equity funds managed by U.S.
investment giant Blackstone with the volume of the transaction being one bn
euros.
As a result of the transaction, Nordea and DNB will each hold approximately 20% of Luminor and maintain ongoing
representation on Luminor's board of
directors, Nordea said. Additionally,
Blackstone has entered into an
agreement with Nordea to purchase
their remaining 20% stake over the coming years. DNB wishes to continue
within the circle of owners.
