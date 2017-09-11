Ukraine's pet food maker Kormotech to build plant in Lithuania

Kormotech, a leading Ukrainian pet food manufacturer, plans to build a new production facility in the central Lithuanian town of Kedainiai, Invest Lithuania said.

The Ukrainian company plans to invest over 6 mln euros in the new plant on the Kedainiai Free Economic Zone and to employ around 70 people, the government's foreign investment promotion agency said in a press release.





"Lithuania has a strong geographic advantage, and the free economic zone provides attractive conditions for doing business, in particular tax breaks for the first 10 years of operations," he added.





The CEO said the company was looking to expand in European, Scandinavian and American markets.





Kormotech, which manufactures food for cats and dogs, plans to launch its new plant with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons next year.





The Ukrainian manufacturer exports its products to 16 countries. It has this year received the green light for exports to the US.