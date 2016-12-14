airBaltic Receives Twelfth Airbus A220-300 Aircraft

Latvian airline airBaltic on September 22, 2018 in Riga welcomed its twelfth Airbus A220-300 jet, registered as YL-CSN. By the end of 2018, airBaltic plans to have a total of 14 Airbus A220-300 aircraft in its fleet, informed airBaltic representative.

Thus far, airBaltic has carried over 1 600 000 passengers on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft with every third airBaltic passenger flying on the aircraft. Airbus A220-300’s have completed more than 15 000 flights and flown over 41 000 block hours.

Since the launch operations on December 14, 2016, airBaltic Airbus A220-300’s have been in 35 countries and landed in 70 airports. Most often airBaltic fly Airbus A220-300’s to Moscow, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Barcelona.

The Airbus A220-300 offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the cabin, improved lavatories and much more. The new aircraft is also considerably quieter – with a four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, at the moment it is the greenest commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to reduce CO2 and NOX emissions by 20% and 50% respectively.

airBaltic has also launched an improved cabin with new, comfortable seats on its latest three Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Passengers now benefit from such additional improvements as more legroom, new pockets behind the seats for magazines, as well as hangers next to the seat for jackets. All airBaltic Airbus A220-300 aircraft will get the improved cabin.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2019, airBaltic has introduced three new destinations from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen. In addition, next summer airBaltic will launch a new direct route connecting Riga and Stuttgart.