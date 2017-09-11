Energy Market, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 24.09.2018, 14:21
Lithuanian ESO EUR 200 mln. tender is on it’s way
The event
participants were furnished with all detailed information on the public
procurement planned: technical specification, procedures and duration were
discussed.
During the nearest
decade, ESO plans one of the biggest investments into the enhancement of reliability,
safety and smartness of the electricity and gas grid. “We are preparing for a
historical investment, therefore seek to ensure that the process would be
smooth. The installation of smart meters – one of the most important goals of
Lietuvos Energija group. Contacting with potential tenderers, hearing out their
opinion and discussion – is a consistent ESO step towards the grid smartness
process. The installation of the smart accounting in Lithuania should create a
value for consumers,” told Mr. Darius Maikštėnas, CEO of Lietuvos Energija.
The goals of
ESO 10-year investment plans correspond to the goals of strategy LE2030 of
Lietuvos Energija Group – network reliability and digitization by improving
quality and automating processes. By implementing the projects planned, ESO will
invest its funds; as an alternative, a possibility to increase the share of the
borrowed capital will be assessed.
During 2018-2027
it will be sought to improve the quality of ESO services, to establish
conditions for customers to monitor precisely energy consumption, receive
precise bills and save energy by using it in a rational way. Therefore, it is
intended to install smart meters, renew information systems. ESO plans to
complete procurement procedures by the end of 2019, and to start installing
smart meters since the middle of 2020. It has been planned that investments
into the programme on installation of the smart accounting system in Lithuania
will exceed EUR 200 mln.
It is sought
that upon installing a smart accounting system energy resources would be used
more effectively, supply disruptions would be eliminated much more
expeditiously. The energy infrastructure in the country will become more
attractive for local business and foreign investors.
In 2017, ESO implemented a pilot project of smart accounting aimed to find out possibilities offered by the smart accounting system; establish conditions for customers to save electricity and time. Customers especially favourably evaluated the advantage of smart meters when they had been relieved of the duty to write down indicators of meters, and average energy consumption reached approximately 7%. This functionality remained for customers also after the expiry of the pilot project. The successful pilot project has demonstrated that it is worthwhile installing smart meters in Lithuania nationwide.
