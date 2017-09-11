Baltic countries launch process of joining Continental Europe Synchronous Area

Poland's transmission system operator (TSO) PSE confirmed on Friday, September 21, that it has submitted a formal application of the Baltic TSOs to the Regional Group Continental Europe (RGCE) of the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) to join the Continental Europe Synchronous Area, informed LETA/BNS.

Baltic TSOs Elering, AST and Litgrid last week submitted a formal application to PSE for joining the Baltic power grids with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area, Elering said.





The application for joining the Continental Europe Synchronous Area is based on the dynamic operation and frequency stability study carried out, which confirmed the technical and economic feasibility of the synchronization.





According to the scenario, the synchronization of the Baltic power grids with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area will be carried out via the existing 400-kilovolt Elk-Alytus alternating current overhead transmission line, that is the LitPol Link, and an additional undersea direct current cable to be built.





The RGCE is to determine the team of the project, whose task will be to word a synchronization contract including detailed measures, which the TSOs will sign in spring 2019, with the aim of joining the Continental Europe Synchronous Area in 2025.





According to current plans, the European Commission should initiate necessary procedures for communication with Russia and Belarus to ensure the the process of desynchronization is carried out without additional risks to the power grids of those countries participating in the process of synchronization with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area.







