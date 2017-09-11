Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Danish company receives merger clearance
On 30 August 2018 Konkurencijos taryba received merger notification. Having
evaluated the circumstances related to the transaction, Konkurencijos taryba
acknowledged that the intended merger will not create or strengthen the
dominant position, or significantly restrict competition in the relevant
markets.
In Lithuania undertakings related to the Danish investment company ASGAARD are mainly engaged in real
estate development and management, as well as restaurant activities.
IDAVANG is a holding company registered in Denmark. Undertakings related to IDAVANG are breeding and selling pigs in
Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Hungary.
Farmers Circle is not conducting any business activities at the moment. In the future the
company is going to engage in eco-farming – breeding and selling cattle (cows and
bulls) and sheep, vegetables, fruits and quality products.
The intended merger must be notified to
the Competition Council and clearance must be obtained if the combined
aggregate income of merging parties in the business year preceding the merger
exceeds EUR 20 mln and the aggregate income of each of at least two merging
parties in the business year preceding the merger exceeds EUR 2 mln.
