Friday, 21.09.2018, 10:41
Pope Francis sends greetings ahead of Baltics visit
Pope
Francis sent a video message ahead of his Apostolic Journey to Lithuania,
Latvia, and Estonia, which takes place on 22-25 September, 2018.
“Though I
come as Pastor of the Catholic Church,” Pope Francis said, “I would like to
embrace everyone and offer a message of peace, good will, and hope for the
future.”
He noted
how his visit coincides with the 100th anniversary since the
three nations’ independence, and said he intends on honoring “all whose past
sacrifices have made our present freedoms possible.”
Precious legacy of freedom
“Freedom,
as we know, is a treasure that must be constantly preserved and handed down, as
a precious legacy, to new generations,” he said.
Pope
Francis invited all people in the Baltics to work for a better society.
“In times
of darkness, violence, and persecution, the flame of freedom is not
extinguished, but inspires hope in a future where the every person’s God-given
dignity is respected and each one of us feels called to collaborate towards
building a just and fraternal society.”
The Holy
Father pointed out that solidarity and service are more important now than
ever.
“I hope
that my visit will be a source of encouragement for all those people of good
will who, inspired by the deepest spiritual and cultural values inherited from
the past, are working peacefully to alleviate the suffering of our brothers and
sisters in need and to promote unity and harmony at every level of society.”
Finally,
Pope Francis thanked the many people working tirelessly to prepare his
Apostolic Visit to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
“To all of
you, I assure you of my closeness in prayer and send my blessing.”
And, as
always, the Pope asked us to continue praying for him.
“God bless you!”
