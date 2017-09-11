Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
airBaltic the official carrier of Pope Francis visit to the Baltics
The Latvian airline airBaltic will have the honour of hosting Pope Francis and his official delegation on their trip to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia next week. For the first time in history airBaltic Airbus A220-300 aircraft will carry the papal delegation between the three Baltic capitals and back to Rome, Italy, informed the company’s representative.
Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic:
“It is a great honour and pride for the Latvian airline airBaltic to become the official carrier of the Papal delegation’s
visit to the Baltics. It will be a significant visit, as all three Baltic
states are celebrating their centenary this year.”
airBaltic will host the delegation on their journey from
Vilnius, Lithuania, to Riga, Latvia, to Tallinn, Estonia, and from Tallinn to
Rome, Italy between September 24 and September 25, 2018.
