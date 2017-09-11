Lithuanian government hopes papal visit will encourage religious tourism

Business, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business

Lithuania's government hopes the upcoming papal visit will encourage religious tourism in the country as around 250 foreign journalists are coming to Lithuania to cover Pope Francis' visit, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: vaticannews.va

The papal visit will be a great opportunity to promote Lithuania worldwide, says Egle Kudzmaniene, head of the Brand Lithuania Unit of the Lithuanian government's Communication Department.


"We’ve been given an opportunity to show the country's achievements and innovativeness through the religious prism as religious services are broadcast on social media in Lithuania," she told.


The Brand Lithuania Unit has prepared information and souvenir packages for journalists coming to Lithuania and they will be taken on an excursion around Vilnius on Friday.


Majority of pilgrims from neighboring countries


Lithuania usually receives the majority of pilgrims from Poland. Representatives of the Tourism Department say the country would be able to attract more pilgrims from such countries like Spain or Italy, who spend more money on their trips, if proper religious infrastructure was developed and, for example, opportunities to spend nights at monasteries were provided.


The majority of foreigners will come to Lithuania to see the pope from Latvia, Russia and Belarus. Slightly smaller groups are expected from Germany, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, Iceland and the United States.


Go Vilnius, the agency responsible for tourism and investment in the Lithuania capital, says around 30,000 pilgrims come to Vilnius every year.


The agency has produced a pilgrimage guide for Vilnius, which will later be distributed during international exhibitions. The guide has been translated into English, German, Polish, Italian, Russian, Go Vilnius chief Inga Romanovskiene says, and it includes key religious areas in Vilnius.


„This guide is a step in that direction and we plan to continue working in this area," she told.


No hotel influx


Hotel occupancy rates in Vilnius during the papal visit range from 60 to 90% and are barely different from the same period last year.


Agne Grigaityte, head of the youth center at Kaunas Archdiocese, says 12 schools in Kaunas, Lithuania's second-largest city, will provide free accommodation for incoming guests. In her words, 1,350 pilgrims from Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Latvia and Poland have already registered.


Figures from the Lithuanian Bishops' Conference show that 90,000 invitations to meet with the pope have been distributed in Kaunas and 30,000 in Vilnius.


The pope's visit will take place on Saturday and Sunday.


Souvenirs and books


Tadas Bruzgulis, a volunteer for the papal visit, told around 100,000 yellow-white souvenirs will remind of Pope Francis' visit to Lithuania. They will include jumpers, T-shirts, raincoats, umbrellas, pencils, coins, magnets and bracelets.


Souvenirs were produced in Lithuania, China and Poland, and part of revenue from their sale will be used to cover the papal visit's costs.


Vilma Druliene, the Maxima retail chain's head of commerce, told papal souvenirs have been sold for over several weeks now and their demand grew around 20-30% during the last week.

Some people rushed to bookstores ahead of the visit to buy the pope's books.


"There's been an increase and we've seen the sale of the pope's books rise two or threefold," Zita Baruseviciene, head of sales at the Vaga bookstore chain, told.




Programme of Pope's visit to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia


Saturday 22 September 2018


ROMA-VILNIUS

07:30

Departure by air from Rome- Fiumicino airport for Vilnius

11:30

Arrival at Vilnius International Airport

 

WELCOME CEREMONY

 

COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENT in the Presidential Palace

 

MEETING with the AUTHORITIES, with CIVIL SOCIETY
and with the DIPLOMATIC CORPS in the square in front of the Presidential Palace

16:30

VISIT TO THE MATER MISERICORDIAE SHRINE

 

MEETING with YOUNG PEOPLE in the square in front of the Cathedral

 

Visit to the Cathedral


Sunday 23 September 2018


VILNIUS-KAUNAS-VILNIUS

08:15

Transfer by car to Kaunas

 

HOLY MASS in Santakos Park in Kaunas

 

ANGELUS in Santakos Park in Kaunas

 

Lunch with the bishops in the Palace of the Curia

 

MEETING with PRIESTS, MEN AND WOMEN RELIGIOUS, CONSECRATED PERSONS and SEMINARIANS
in the Cathedral of Kaunas

 

Transfer to the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights in Vilnius

 

VISIT AND PRAYER IN THE MUSEUM OF OCCUPATIONS AND FREEDOM FIGHTS

 

Monday 24 September 2018


VILNIUS-RIGA-VILNIUS

07:20

Departure by air from Vilnius International Airport for Riga

08:20

Arrival at Riga International Airport

 

OFFICIAL WELCOME

 

WELCOME CEREMONY in the Courtyard of the Presidential Palace

 

COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENT in the Presidential Palace

 

MEETING with the CIVIL AUTHORITIES, CIVIL SOCIETY and the DIPLOMATIC CORPS in the Reception Hall of the Presidential Palace

 

LAYING OF FLOWERS AND CEREMONY at the Monument to Freedom

 

ECUMENICAL MEETING in the Rigas Doms

 

VISIT TO THE CATHOLIC SAINT JAMES’ CATHEDRAL

 

Lunch with the bishops in the Archdiocesan House of the Holy Family

 

Transfer by helicopter from Riga Harbour helipad to the Shrine of the Mother of God, Aglona

 

HOLY MASS in the area of the Shrine of the Mother of God, Aglona

 

FAREWELL CEREMONY in the Aglona heliport

 

Transfer by helicopter to Vilnius International Airport

 

 

Tuesday 25 September 2018


VILNIUS-TALLINN-ROMA

 

FAREWELL CEREMONY in Vilnius International Airport

08:30

Departure by air from Vilnius International Airport for Tallinn

09:50

Arrival at Tallinn International Airport

 

OFFICIAL WELCOME

 

WELCOME CEREMONY in the square in front of the Presidential Palace

 

COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENT in the Presidential Palace

 

MEETING with the CIVIL AUTHORITIES, CIVIL SOCIETY and the DIPLOMATIC CORPS in the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace

 

ECUMENICAL MEETING with YOUNG PEOPLE in the Lutheran Saint Charles’ Church

 

Lunch with the papal entourage in the Convent of the Brigidine Sisters in Pirita

 

MEETING with those assisted by the CHARITABLE WORKS OF THE CHURCH in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul

 

HOLY MASS in Freedom Square

 

FAREWELL CEREMONY in Tallin International Airport

18:45

Departure by air from Tallinn International Airport for Rome

21:20

Arrival at Rome - Ciampino International Airport


 




