Riga Stradins University opens second branch abroad

Riga Stradins University (RSU) has signed a cooperation agreement with a hospital in Italian Bolzano city on opening the university’s branch there that will serve as the clinical base for studies, informs LETA referring to RSU representative Edijs Sauers.

Photo: rsu.lv

The first such branch was opened two years ago in the German city of Neuss.





According to the agreement, in summer fifth year students of RSU will practice in Bolzano hospital for three months.





In the coming years RSU plans to open more branches in other countries – Scandinavia, Israel and also some other in Germany.