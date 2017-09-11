Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia
Riga Stradins University opens second branch abroad
Riga Stradins University (RSU) has signed a cooperation agreement with a hospital in Italian Bolzano city on opening the university’s branch there that will serve as the clinical base for studies, informs LETA referring to RSU representative Edijs Sauers.
The first
such branch was opened two years ago in the German city of Neuss.
According
to the agreement, in summer fifth year students of RSU will practice in Bolzano hospital for three months.
In the
coming years RSU plans to open more
branches in other countries – Scandinavia, Israel and also some other in
Germany.
