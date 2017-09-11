Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Quality of life, Rating, Society
Lithuania ahead of Latvia, Poland, but behind Estonia on social progress index
Lithuania ranks 31st out of 128 nations on the latest Social Progress
Index, which is based on such indicators as access to education and
healthcare, personal rights, water and sanitation, and the quality of
housing.
The US-based non-governmental organization Social Progress Imperative, which publishes the index, says this
measure reflects people's welfare more accurately than GDP.
Lithuania received its highest scores for access to information and
communications, including mobile telephone subscriptions, Internet use,
and access to online governance and to independent media. It fared worse
in personal safety, especially in perceived criminality and traffic deaths.
Lithuania outperformed all of its neighbors in the ranking, with Poland
at number 32, Latvia at number 39, Belarus at number 46 and Russia in 60th
place. Estonia is the highest-ranked Baltic country at 27th position.
