Lithuania ahead of Latvia, Poland, but behind Estonia on social progress index

The social environment in Lithuania is better than in Latvia and Poland, but worse than in Estonia, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Social Progress Index report.

Lithuania ranks 31st out of 128 nations on the latest Social Progress Index, which is based on such indicators as access to education and healthcare, personal rights, water and sanitation, and the quality of housing.













The US-based non-governmental organization Social Progress Imperative, which publishes the index, says this measure reflects people's welfare more accurately than GDP.





Lithuania received its highest scores for access to information and communications, including mobile telephone subscriptions, Internet use, and access to online governance and to independent media. It fared worse in personal safety, especially in perceived criminality and traffic deaths.





Lithuania outperformed all of its neighbors in the ranking, with Poland at number 32, Latvia at number 39, Belarus at number 46 and Russia in 60th place. Estonia is the highest-ranked Baltic country at 27th position.







