Thursday, 20.09.2018
FBO RIGA сelebrates its 3rd anniversary
FBO RIGA is the
most modern and technically advanced business aviation center in the Baltic
States. It was acknowledged by Sapphire
Pegasus Business Aviation Awards as the best FBO in Europe in 2016.
“FBO RIGA is a unique project
both in terms of architecture and the quality of service. We have put our soul
in it, striving to create an exceptional atmosphere for every client to feel
comfortable like at home. The hangar equipment and infrastructure are
recognized as the most advanced in Eastern Europe. We are very proud of our
customers’ feedback but we always raise the bar even higher to exceed their
expectations”, said Roman Starkov, co-owner of FBO RIGA.
Over the years, the first-class quality service and close attention to
customers’ needs and wishes have become the hallmark of FBO RIGA success. In 2018, the company significantly expanded its
services portfolio by launching helicopter charters in partnership with GM Helicopters, finest catering for
business aviation in cooperation with Resto-Rātors,
world-class concierge service and luxury transfers. FBO RIGA has also become a popular place for presentations of new
aircraft, helicopters, cars and demo flights.
Earlier in 2017, FBO RIGA
upgraded its crew room facilities at the terminal taking care of crew members’
rest and preparations for flights. Reconstruction of the road to FBO RIGA facility was also completed. In
November 2017, FBO RIGA became the
first FBO in the Baltic States to receive the IS-BAH certificate.
“Individual approach, honesty and transparency are the keys to strong
long-term relationships with customers. We will continue to evolve for the
benefit of our customers and partners, and ensure the exceptional service,
whether it is a flight preparation, a business meeting at the terminal, a
helicopter transfer or a delivery of passenger’s favorite dish on board the
aircraft”, said Leonid Gorodnitski, co-owner of FBO RIGA.
