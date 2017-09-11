FBO RIGA сelebrates its 3rd anniversary

FBO RIGA business aviation center celebrates its 3rd anniversary. It opened its doors in Riga International Airport (RIX) in September, 2015, becoming a new gateway to the east from Europe and the main arrival and departure point for the majority of business aviation flights in Latvia. In 2017, FBO RIGA handled more than 4,000 passengers, informed company's representatives.

Photo: FBO RIGA.

FBO RIGA is the most modern and technically advanced business aviation center in the Baltic States. It was acknowledged by Sapphire Pegasus Business Aviation Awards as the best FBO in Europe in 2016.





“FBO RIGA is a unique project both in terms of architecture and the quality of service. We have put our soul in it, striving to create an exceptional atmosphere for every client to feel comfortable like at home. The hangar equipment and infrastructure are recognized as the most advanced in Eastern Europe. We are very proud of our customers’ feedback but we always raise the bar even higher to exceed their expectations”, said Roman Starkov, co-owner of FBO RIGA.





Over the years, the first-class quality service and close attention to customers’ needs and wishes have become the hallmark of FBO RIGA success. In 2018, the company significantly expanded its services portfolio by launching helicopter charters in partnership with GM Helicopters, finest catering for business aviation in cooperation with Resto-Rātors, world-class concierge service and luxury transfers. FBO RIGA has also become a popular place for presentations of new aircraft, helicopters, cars and demo flights.





Earlier in 2017, FBO RIGA upgraded its crew room facilities at the terminal taking care of crew members’ rest and preparations for flights. Reconstruction of the road to FBO RIGA facility was also completed. In November 2017, FBO RIGA became the first FBO in the Baltic States to receive the IS-BAH certificate.





“Individual approach, honesty and transparency are the keys to strong long-term relationships with customers. We will continue to evolve for the benefit of our customers and partners, and ensure the exceptional service, whether it is a flight preparation, a business meeting at the terminal, a helicopter transfer or a delivery of passenger’s favorite dish on board the aircraft”, said Leonid Gorodnitski, co-owner of FBO RIGA.