EU agency for operational management of IT systems in field of security to open Tallinn HQ

The European Agency for the operational management of large-scale IT systems in the area of freedom, security and justice (eu-LISA) is about to inaugurate its new headquarters on Vesilennuki Street near the Tallinn seafront on Wednesday, reported LETA/BNS.

Describing the building as a new landmark of Tallinn, the managing director of eu-LISA, Krum Garkov, said that the building does justice to everyone who put in their effort in order for eu-LISA to have a home where to carry out its ever increasing duties.





The interior minister of Estonia, Andres Anvelt, highlighted the important role that eu-LISA plays in maintaining the interior security of the EU. He said that the new headquarters of eu-LISA will be a champion of the increased use of digital solutions and cross-use of data, which means that also EU-wide IT know-how will increasingly come together in Tallinn.





The European Parliament and the Council of the EU decided in 2011 to set up an agency by the name of European Agency for the Operational Management of large-scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice with headquarters in Tallinn. The Estonian government on its part pledged to build a head office suited for the agency's needs and requirements.





The agency started its activities on Dec. 1, 2012, operating out of temporary facilities at the address Ravala puiestee 4, Tallinn.





Construction of the office building consisting of one underground level and four levels above ground and having a total enclosed area of 4,400 square meters started in April 2017. The structure will provide workplaces for approximately 100 personnel and the cost of the works was 8.8 million euros exclusive of tax.





The Estonian Interior Ministry, which was responsible for the construction project, handed the newly completed building over over to eu-LISA in July.





Headquartered in Tallinn, eu-Lisa has its operational center is in Strasbourg, France. There is also a business continuity site for the systems under management based in Sankt Johann im Pongau, Austria and a Liaison Office in Brussels, Belgium.