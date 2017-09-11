Car market, Forum, Good for Business, Lithuania, Machinery construction
Wednesday, 19.09.2018
ALTAS Commercial Transport to introduce first Lithuanian commercial Midi Bus
Vilnius, 19.09.2018
ALTAS Commercial Transport will unveil its “Altas Viator“, the first Lithuanian commercial Midi Bus, at the 67th IAA Commercial Vehicles Fair in Hannover, ALTAS representative informed BC.
This top of the range business class vehicle has been custom designed and created to combine great design with enhanced functionality.
With an overall length of 8.44m and overall width of 2.43m, “Altas Viator” is built on a reliable Iveco 70C18 Diesel chassis and is powered by a 3-litre engine and comes equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Midi Bus is able to carry up to 30 seated passengers.
To produce this new vehicle, ALTAS Commercial Transport has leveraged the knowledge and experience it has accumulated from more than 15 years spent working with Scandinavian and Western European markets. And the result is a product that more than meets the industry’s best practices.
