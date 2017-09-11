Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 19.09.2018, 10:50
Small Planet Airlines will restructure its German business
Small Planet Airlines GmbH has been operating as an
independent entity in Germany since the year 2015 and acquired Air Operator’s
Certificate (AOC) in the spring 2016. This year Small Planet Airlines Germany
has decided to go for rapid expansion which didn’t go according to plan.
“After Air Berlin went bankrupt last year, a
niche emerged for the other carriers, and Small
Planet Airlines Germany chose to grow more than double in size in order to
take advantage of these newly opened possibilities in the market. However, the
company struggled to manage this successfully due to several factors: late
delivery of aircraft before the start of the summer season, shortage of crews
in the market, unreliable sub charter aircraft and unforeseeable technical
events had a devastating impact on a very intense schedule, which led to flight
irregularities which in turn led to increasing cost burden. The financial
losses incurred by the German company forced it to file for a restructuring
process under the German law. Nevertheless, the company continues operations
under restructuring”, said Vytautas
Kaikaris, the CEO of Small Planet
Group, adding that “we all stand together in this period to achieve the
best possible result out of restructuring for our employees, clients and
partners”.
Small Planet Airlines in Lithuania, Poland and Cambodia
will continue to operate their flights as planned and prepare for the upcoming winter
season by cooperating with the tour operators and carrying passengers to the
popular tourist destinations. Lithuanian and Polish entities will also continue
implementing its seasonal winter projects in Asia, aimed at increasing the
aircraft utilization and balancing seasonality. By the end of this year, Small Planet Airlines expects to fly 3,9
mln passengers, an increase of 29% from 2017.
As for
today, Small Planet Airlines fleet
consists of 29 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline operates around 240
leisure routes from 15 European bases.
