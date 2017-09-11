Rail freight in Latvia up 6.5% in first eight months of 2018

Freight transportation using the Latvian railway infrastructure amounted to 32.341 mln tons in the first eight months of 2018, up 6.5% from the same period in 2017, informs LETA referring to the Transport Ministry of Latvia.

International cargo shipments by rail in January-August 2018 came to 31.401 mln tons, up 6.8% year-on-year, while domestic shipments dropped 4.4% to 940,300 tons.





Transit cargo carried by rail was at 29.159 mln tons in the first eight months of this year, up 7,6% from the same period last year. Import cargo carried by rail reached 2.056 mln tons, about the same as last year, and export cargo was down 19.8% to 185,900 tons.





Shipping of rail cargo via Latvia's ports was up 2.7% year-on-year to 25.514 mln tons in January-August 2018, and deliveries of transit cargo by land grew 62.3% to 3.645 mln tons.





A total of 43.792 mln tons of freight were shipped by rail in Latvia in 2017, down 8.4% from 2016. Rail freight carried in January-June 2017 amounted to 24.367 mln tons.