Rail freight in Latvia up 6.5% in first eight months of 2018
International
cargo shipments by rail in January-August 2018 came to 31.401 mln tons, up 6.8%
year-on-year, while domestic shipments dropped 4.4% to 940,300 tons.
Transit
cargo carried by rail was at 29.159 mln tons in the first eight months of this
year, up 7,6% from the same period last year. Import cargo carried by rail
reached 2.056 mln tons, about the same as last year, and export cargo was down
19.8% to 185,900 tons.
Shipping of
rail cargo via Latvia's ports was up 2.7% year-on-year to 25.514 mln tons in
January-August 2018, and deliveries of transit cargo by land grew 62.3% to
3.645 mln tons.
A total of 43.792
mln tons of freight were shipped by rail in Latvia in 2017, down 8.4% from
2016. Rail freight carried in January-June 2017 amounted to 24.367 mln tons.
