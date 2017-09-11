Car travel dominates EU inland passenger journeys – Eurostat

It is European mobility week from 16 to 22 September, 2018, and the focus this year is on mixing different modes of transport within the same journey or on different trips.

According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, the car is the dominant form of inland transport in all Member States when compared with travel by train, coach or bus. In 2016, travel by car accounted for 83% of passenger-kilometres across the European Union (EU), compared with 9% for coaches, buses and trolley buses, and 8 % for trains.





Among the EU Member States, the highest proportion of passenger-kilometres travelled by car was in Lithuania (90%). For train travel, Austria had the highest proportion of passenger-kilometres (12%) and for coaches, buses and trolley buses, Hungary had the highest proportion (22%).







