Monday, 17.09.2018
Car travel dominates EU inland passenger journeys – Eurostat
It is European mobility week from 16 to 22 September, 2018, and the focus this year is on mixing different modes of transport within the same journey or on different trips.
According to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, the
car is the dominant form of inland transport in all Member States when compared
with travel by train, coach or bus. In 2016, travel by car accounted for 83% of
passenger-kilometres across the European Union (EU), compared with 9% for
coaches, buses and trolley buses, and 8 % for trains.
Among the EU Member States, the highest proportion of
passenger-kilometres travelled by car was in Lithuania (90%). For train travel,
Austria had the highest proportion of passenger-kilometres (12%) and for
coaches, buses and trolley buses, Hungary had the highest proportion (22%).
