Monday, 17.09.2018, 11:00
Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 2.6% in first seven months of 2018
Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports in January-July of 2018, 42%
were reloaded in Latvia, 34.7% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.
Compared to the first seven of last year, cargo turnover dropped in
Latvian ports and grew in Estonian and Lithuanian ports.
The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover decline 0.6%, or 235,600 tons,
to 37.974 mln tons in the first seven months of 2018.
Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 6.7%, or
1.98 mln tons, to 31.409 mln tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 21.058 mln
tons of cargo during the first seven months of this year, up 2.7%, or 553,300
tons year-on-year.
In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 mln tons
of cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last
year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.
