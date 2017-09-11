Baltic, Cargo, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Port

Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 2.6% in first seven months of 2018

In the first seven months of 2018, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 90.44 mln tons of cargo, which was 2.6% or 2.297 tons more than in the respective period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the data released by the Lithuanian Statistical Bureau.

Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports in January-July of 2018, 42% were reloaded in Latvia, 34.7% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.


Compared to the first seven of last year, cargo turnover dropped in Latvian ports and grew in Estonian and Lithuanian ports.


The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover decline 0.6%, or 235,600 tons, to 37.974 mln tons in the first seven months of 2018.


Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 6.7%, or 1.98 mln tons, to 31.409 mln tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 21.058 mln tons of cargo during the first seven months of this year, up 2.7%, or 553,300 tons year-on-year.


In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 mln tons of cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.

 




