Thursday, 13.09.2018, 13:01
Taxify and Olerex to open automatic filling station in Tallinn
The aim of the filling station located at 4 Tookoja Street is to ensure fuel supply with the best price for Taxify drivers, but the city's cheapest fuel can also be bought by regular customers, Taxify said.
According to the company, the special price during the opening week will be 1.31 euros per liter for petrol and 1.25 euros per liter for diesel. Not taking into account the opening discount, petrol at the Taxify filling station would cost 1.36 euros per liter and diesel would be 1.36 euros per liter.
Heigo Protten, manager of Taxify's car fleet, said in a press release that Taxify drivers, who have made at least 10 trips during the last calendar month, will be able to receive an additional permanent discount on the basis of an ID-card depending on the purchase price.
"A full-time Taxify driver will spend an average of 136 euros per week on fuel, which is a remarkable expense. Fuel prices have been constantly increasing. Our interest is to make the best possible offers for drivers. Thus, we decided to swim upstream and not operate by the existing fuel market logic," he said.
Marko Laving, sales director at Olerex, said that fuel prices in Estonia are dictated foremost by three factors: fuel prices on the global market, the spread between dollar and euro, and competition.
He said that Taxify has decided to eliminate one factor, that is competition, and regulate prices according to the need of the market and the purchase price. "This is a victory both for Taxify drivers and price-sensitive customers," Laving said.
